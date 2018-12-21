Dr. Drew Says ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson’s ‘Life Depends’ on Not Seeing Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson recently alarmed friends and fans alike when he posted a message indicating that he had been considering suicide, and Dr. Drew Pinsky believes that any contact with ex Ariana Grande may be a major risk for the Saturday Night Live star.

Pinsky spoke with TMZ on Thursday, explaining that during his relationship with Grande, Davidson likely had a clear picture of what he thought his future would look like, only to have that suddenly change when Grande ended their engagement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Think about what poor Pete Davidson had before him,” he said. “He had his ideal partner, he had his life, as far as he was concerned, lined up ahead of him, he was gonna marry her and this was gonna be their life together. And that whole life, and that whole relationship, completely shattered. That would be horrible for anyone and it would be impossible to tolerate that in public.”

After Davidson posted the message seemingly threatening suicide, Grande reportedly went to 30 Rock in New York City to wait in the building’s lobby, tweeting and later deleting a message believed to be to Davidson in which she said she was there if he needed her.

“It’s nice for Ariana Grande to express her love and support of him, she needs to stay away,” Pinsky said. “This is a major loss, he needs to manage that loss, and every time he comes in contact with her, that clock starts ticking again, it just resets. All those fantasties return to reconciliation and it’s bad. He needs to stay away.”

The doctor also addressed Davidson’s mental health issues and past personal trauma.

“Pete had special issues, right?” he said. “He had major loss in his life around his father, he has self-identified as having a borderline personality disorder…he’s had previous mood disturbances…this is somebody…his safety is at risk. This is a very serious problem.”

Pinsky also condemned online trolls who had been attacking Davidson, calling them “evil.”

“He’s getting trolled online,” he noted. “When you’re unstable like that, it just cuts right through you. People that are piling on this poor guy, they should take a look at themselves. That’s, to me, an expression of evil. This is somebody who is suffering, who’s in pain, and you’re gonna make it worse? What’s that impulse?”

Pinsky added that Davidson has a team around him and has been in treatment before, which makes him optimistic about the comedian’s recovery.

“He can get better,” Pinsky said. “Everybody’s concerns just be that he feel better soon.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz