Dove Cameron Seemingly Responds to Ex-Fiance Ryan McCartan’s Claims She Cheated

Disney Channel star Dove Cameron appeared to respond to former fiance Ryan McCartan’s claim she cheated on him during their relationship. McCartan, who starred in Liv and Maddie with Cameron, claimed his fiancee “cheated on and left me” within two weeks of President Donald Trump’s election. McCartan later responded to the media reports his Instagram comments sparked.

Late Thursday night, Cameron retweeted a message on Twitter, simply adding, “Beautiful.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” the message reads. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

This seemed to be a response to a message McCartan posted in his Instagram Story on Thursday, the day after Cameron celebrated her 24th birthday. McCartan, 26, was asked what his proudest moment was, and leaving his fiancee was part of it.

“Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president,” McCartan wrote. “I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life.”

He continued, “I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward.”

Since McCartan’s messages sparked coverage on the web, the singer posted a long response on Instagram, in which he wrote, “I am no longer comfortable watching the events of my life become so darkly misconstrued.”

“I think Dove and I fundamentally agree about our relationship with one another,” McCartan wrote. “We were young, and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad match.”

“She has made claims about me and about our past that I don’t think are fair or even true, but she is entitled to her opinion,” McCartan wrote. “I have made claims about her and our past that I’m sure she doesn’t think are fair or true, but I am entitled to my opinion. We have individual and conflicting perspectives on the dysfunction of our relationship. That is very normal amongst exes.”

McCartan wrote that he wishes Cameron “nothing but the best” and is “grateful” for their relationship.

“I learned what love is by learning what it isn’t,” he continued. “People are allowed to be young and make mistakes. People are allowed to grow up and grow apart.”

The couple is “not at war with one another,” McCartan insisted, and called any claims the two are still fighting “baseless.”

“This paradigm is one that exists all over the social media landscape,” McCartan wrote in the end. “It is my hope that consumers of social media will use this as an example to guard themselves against bias and hyperbole, and to increase their social media fluency in an increasingly untruthful world.”

In October 2016, McCartan announced the two ended their engagement.

“Dove has decided this relationship isn’t what she wants,” he wrote at the time. “We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.”

Cameron is best known for starring in Disney’s Descendants movies, while McCartan is now a Broadway actor and will star in Frozen next month.

Photo credit: Donna Ward/Getty Images