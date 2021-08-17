Donnie Wahlberg Fans Go All in for 'Blue Bloods' Star's 52nd Birthday

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is celebrating his 52nd birthday this weekend, and his fans are going all-in for it on social media. The actor and singer has spent more than three decades building his fanbase, and it has clearly paid off with how many are taking to Twitter to send him birthday wishes. It's not just Blues Bloods watchers, as many of his early New Kids On The Block fans are tweeting Wahlberg sweet messages as well. "Happy Birthday, [Donnie Wahlberg]!" one Twitter user exclaimed. "From the first moment we met, I knew you were special. You’ve been the senior Prom date I never had, you’ve been a soft place to land, you’ve been - & will always be - a constant source of confetti." Someone else added, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the sweetest guys I know!! Thank you for always making me feel so special every time I see you! I wish you nothing but the very best! Love and miss you always!" Scroll down to see more birthday messages sent to Wahlberg from his loving fans!

Happy Birthday @DonnieWahlberg #HappyBirthdayDonnie #twug pic.twitter.com/kaQ4SKliTm — NKOTB News Blog (@nkotbnews) August 17, 2021 "Happy birthday to the most incredible, selfless human being ever to exist!" exclaimed one fan in a tweet. "May each day of your year ahead be as amazing as the person you are, and bring the same joy to your heart as you do to all those around you. love and hugs sweets!"

Everyone at Wahlbonkers would like to send our love & birthday wishes to @DonnieWahlberg today! You are a blessing & we are thankful for you every single day. Have an amazing day sir! xo #HappyBirthdayDonnie 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/mgnWxMLh8d — Wahlbonkers (@Wahlbonkers) August 17, 2021 "Happy birthday [Donnie Wahlberg]! This world is a better place because of you," another loving fan wrote. "Through your words, actions, and being, you shine your light and give love freely. Have a special day! Much love."

Happy Birthday, @DonnieWahlberg ! I hope you have a wonderful day and a happy and healthy year! Sending love on your special day! 😊❤️🎉 #HappyBirthdayDonnie 🎂 pic.twitter.com/t0G6Hlcuk9 — Kristina (@TDotKrissyMac) August 17, 2021 "Happy happy birthday to the man that made me join Twitter! Face with tears of joy[, Donnie Wahlberg.] Hope your day is everything you imagined it could be," someone else commented. "Thank you for always showing love and encouraging me to be a better person."

Happy Bday to my favorite guy, Mr @DonnieWahlberg. I am #thankful for all the light + love you spread, and the positivity that you strive to radiate day in and day out! Wishing you a wonderful day, today and every day! #BHLove #SpreadLoveAndLoveWillSpread #HappyBirthdayDonnie pic.twitter.com/X1XjtChrvr — Roberta 🏡🎉👯‍♀️🤖❤️ (@BobbieK85) August 17, 2021 "Happy Birthday to the guy who has the ability to make me feel like I'm the only one in the room," somebody tweeted. "I am so thankful for you, [Donnie Wahlberg], for who you are and how you make others, including me, feel. Love you to pieces and [Happy Birthday Donnie!]

Happy birthday to our lovable Leo, our Captain @DonnieWahlberg 🥳🎉Today is your day and we are all #thankful for you and the love you spread everyday🙏🏻

Hope your day is filled with joy!

Sending you lots of love and #twug ❤️♾🤖#SpreadLoveAndLoveWillSpread #HappyBirthdayDonnie pic.twitter.com/RXKZDqvupC — Lvormeli (@lvormeli) August 17, 2021 [Happy Birthday Donnie]!! I hope you know how much you are loved, I am so blessed that there is a soul like you in this world," one other fan tweeted. "Thank you for always making me smile and laugh even at the most darkest of times."

#HappyBirthdayDonnie you put the loveable in loveable Leo….I hope you feel all the love today as we celebrate you @DonnieWahlberg 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/vq6NSSsmWq — itsmisswendy♡Ddub (@itsmisswendy79) August 17, 2021 "In honor of [Donnie Wahlberg's] Birthday today, go out and do something kind, unexpected and filled with love!" a fan encouraged others. "Let's celebrate and spread his legacy of love."