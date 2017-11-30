Another Alleged NSFW Donald Trump Interview Surfaces

In a previously unreported comment in the now-defunct Maximum Golf magazine, The Daily Beast reports that Donald Trump once singled out a “young socialite” at his club at Mar-a-Lago by telling a reporter, “There is nothing in the world like first-rate p—-.”

The lewd remark never made its way to print, as a top editor at the publication forbade the use of the word (instead, replacing it with “talent”). But the former journalist who wrote the 2000 article, Michael Corcoran, and another editor, both confirmed that it was said by Trump as Corcoran followed him around at his Florida golf club for a profile.

The White House has not returned The Daily Beast‘s request for a comment.

Trump’s use of the word fits a pretty well-known pattern of behavior he employed before he was sworn in as President. While most people clearly remember the resurfaced Access Hollywood tape in which Trump says his stardom allows him to “grab” women without their consent, he has used the word several other times as well.

During his run for president, he repeated a comment yelled from a supporter about Ted Cruz. “You’re not allowed to say… She said he’s a p—-! Terrible. Terrible,” he said to a crowd.

Tucker Carlson remembers Trump responding to a jab about his hair with the observation, “But I get more p—- than you do.”

As president, however, Trump has downplayed the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, even going so far as to call it “fake news,” telling a senator that it wasn’t his voice and telling his aides that “Grab ’em by the p—-” doesn’t sound like something he would say. This is all despite the fact that he publicly apologized for the statement before the election.

In the 2000 Maximum Golf article, Corcoran describes Trump scanning the diners on the veranda and a “young socialite” catching his eye, inspiring the vulgar quote.

Corcoran used the quote as the kicker in his piece, but says it was changed by the editor-in-chief, who replaced the obscenity with the word “talent.”

Joe Bargmann, Corcoran’s editor at Maximum Golf, confirmed Corcoran’s account to The Daily Beast.

“I was asked to change the last word of the story from ‘p—-.’ When I refused, my top editor changed the quote,” Bargmann said.

Maximum Golf‘s top editor at the time, Michael Caruso, now the editor-in-chief of Smithsonian Magazine, has not responded to requests for comment.