Donald Trump Jr. Talks Playing Video Games With Michael Jackson, Brother Eric in New Book

Donald Trump Jr. has a brand new book coming out, and in it he reportedly talks about him and his brother Eric playing video games with Michael Jackson. According to Bloomberg, Trump Jr. references the claims of racism against his father by bringing up how close the now-U.S. President was to the late King of Pop. “Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it,” Trump Jr. writes.

The new information came as somewhat of a surprise to many, and has led a multitude of Twitter users to comment on the notion of Trump allowing Jackson — who has been widely accused of child molestation — to be around his children.

“Don Jr thinks the fact that his dad let him play video games with Michael Jackson (!) as a kid proves the president isn’t a racist. Lol,” one person quipped.

Donald Trump Jr. says his dad can’t be racist cause he let him and his brother play video games with Michael Jackson when they were little… pic.twitter.com/ZkLZAbktIL — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) November 4, 2019

“I used to think Donald Trump was bad. But now that I know he let his children hang out with Michael Jackson, I see that I was wrong,” another user said in sarcasm.

“Did anyone else find it odd that in order to point out that his dad was not a racist Donald Trump, Jr. highlighted, in his book, (the dude wrote a book, with words in it) how his dad let him hang out with Michael Jackson in several occasions?” someone else asked. “Yeah, me neither.”

EVERYONE: What the hell kind of parent would let their kid hang out with Michael Jackson? DONALD TRUMP JR.: https://t.co/83t9NPkZwE — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) November 3, 2019

Additionally, in his book, Trump Jr. details how his family has suffered intense criticism after their father became President, revealing that on one occasion his brother Eric was greeted at restaurant by a very aggressive server.

“As I was working on this book, my brother Eric walked into a bar in Chicago and a waitress there spat in his face. The Secret Service had to lead her outside before the confrontation could get worse,” he recounted.

Trump Jr’s book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, releases on Nov. 5.

