Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day Were Reportedly Trying for a Baby During Affair

The affair between Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. does not appear to have been merely casual, as a new report indicates that were trying for a baby.

Us Weekly spoke to a source close to the couple and revealed, “Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her,” adding, “They were trying for one.”

Trump Jr., who has five children with his soon-to-be ex-wife Vanessa, also reportedly continued contacting O’Day after the affair ended. “He’d call Aubrey and leave long voicemails telling her he still loved her over and over,” the source added. “He’d cry and say he was nervous his wife would take the kids away.”

O’Day was recently seen in public for the first time since reports of affair surfaced, but the singer remained silent about it.

TMZ cameras caught the former Apprentice contestant walking to a car with a friend and asked her about the alleged affair. She stayed quiet and got into the car without speaking a word or even looking at the camera.

Interestingly, rumors of the affair seemed to come from sources close to the two, but unbeknown to most, O’Day previously recorded two songs about Trump Jr. and their relationship.

Back in 2012, O’Day recorded a dance-pop remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” as reported by Us Weekly.

She rewrote the lyrics to include lines like, “Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie,” and, “But you were scared to ruin your family’s name / Your wife’s the only one glad we are over.”

O’Day also altered the lyrics to sing, “Now you’re just some a—hole that I used to know,” and “You’re just a f—ing liar that I used to know.”

In 2013, O’Day put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP. That album contained a track titled “DJT” which is an original track that is reportedly about her affair with Trump Jr., but it went mostly overlooked until recently.

“DJT” contains lyrics such as, “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,” and, “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.” The song ends with O’Day singing, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

To understand how all this came to be, you have to jump back to 2012, when O’Day appeared on the The Celebrity Apprentice 5.

Unfortunately, the former Danity Kane band member was one of the first to be fired by Donald Trump, along with comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

This, however, is reportedly when she first met and began the alleged extramarital affair with Trump Jr., who appeared on the series as well.