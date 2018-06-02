Donald Trump Calls out ‘Full Frontal’ Host Samantha Bee Following Ivanka Insult

President Donald Trump spoke out about the Samantha Bee scandal on Friday, wondering aloud on Twitter why she hadn’t been fired by her show’s network, TBS.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Trump tweeted. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Naturally though, many came to Bee’s defense when Trump mentioned “horrible language,” reminding the president of his own issues with questionable language, along with no denouncing violence towards the media.

Trump’s tweet, however, echoes a sentiment made by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders told The Wrap on Thursday. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

The Full Frontal With Samantha Bee host found herself in hot water when she called Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” during a monologue where she spoke about the roughly 1,500 children separated from their parents at the U.S.- Mexixo border who are reportedly unaccounted for.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—,” Bee said. “He listens to you.”

Bee released an apology the following day.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee tweeted. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

While TBS and its parent company Turner have not punished Bee for using the offensive word, two of the show’s sponsors in Autotrader and State Farm announced on Thursday they were pulling out of her show.

“Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal,” Autotrader officials said via the company’s Twitter account. “The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.’”

“We have asked TBS to suspend our advertising in the program and are reviewing any future placements,” a State Farm rep told The Wrap. “We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values.”

Other sponsors, however, have continued to support Bee.

“As a national brand, our ads run on national broadcast, cable, digital, social, outdoor media, and just about everywhere in-between,” Discover said in a statement on Thursday. “Our media buys consistently change and reflect the diverse content and audiences we serve. Editorial direction and content are created by the individual program.”