Don Cheadle Offers the Best Response to His 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Emmy Nomination

The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Don Cheadle heard his name called for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his brief appearance as Colonel James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which streamed its first season on the platform earlier this year. Cheadle appeared in the show for just 98 seconds and joked on Twitter that he was a little confused about his nomination.

"Thanks, well-wishers. sorry, haters. agreed,[shrug]ers," he wrote. "I don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go…" Cheadle was nominated alongside Courtney B. Vance in Lovecraft Country, Charles Dance in The Crown, Timothy Olyphant in The Mandalorian, and Carl Weathers in The Mandalorian. His nod was the only Emmy love for the Disney+ show, which did not see nominations for lead actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. The annual awards show will take place on Sept. 19.

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ... — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

Cheadle's nomination is one of the 71 Emmy nominations that Disney+ received, the third-highest for a streaming service. HBO Max totaled 130 nominations for first place followed by Netflix with 129. Along with Cheadle's nod for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel earned a number of nominations with WandaVision, which scored 23 nods.

Cheadle has now been nominated for an Emmy 11 times but has not yet won. He first appeared as Colonel Rhodes and his alter ego, War Machine, in 2010's Iron Man 2 and has since gone on to appear in seven Marvel films. His cameo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier came in the show's first episode, where he had a conversation with Mackie’s Sam Wilson about Sam's reluctance to take up the mantle of Captain America.

Don Cheadle and his Emmy nominated era for this one scene in the falcon and the winter soldier 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SDPbUvbpyh — ‎Jena ✰ (@capxluci) July 13, 2021

Marvel fans will soon get to see more of Colonel Rhodes when Cheadle headlines the character's very own Marvel series, Armor Wars. "What's amazing is that what's to come is a whole other level," the actor recently told Entertainment Weekly. "This will be an opportunity for the first time to really see who he is and what makes him tick."