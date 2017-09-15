Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Reveals Throat Cancer Diagnosis

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, revealed to her fans this week that she has been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,’” the Dog the Bounty Hunter cast member wrote in a letter obtained by Radar Online.

Chapman wrote that after months of suffering a cough, a checkup revealed the diagnosis. Doctors told her a T2 tumor in her throat is blocking her breathing and are recommending immediate treatment and surgery.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she wrote. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

“I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” Chapman concluded. “I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”

