Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman’s Cancer Has Reportedly Returned Following Surgery

Beth Chapman’s throat cancer has reportedly returned, according to TMZ.

Chapman, who starred with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman on A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday for an ailment that was said to be “life-threatening.”

TMZ now reports that the doctors who performed the surgery discovered that the cancer was back. The outlet says that it is “too early to give a prognosis, but it’s serious.” Chapman and her family are said to be “evaluating treatment options.”

The health scare began when Beth was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. She apparently had some sort of “blockage” in her throat caused by a “large mass.” Dog was said to have been by her side at the hospital.

Andrew Brettler, the Chapmans’ attorney, described her condition as “serious.”

At around 11:50 p.m. local time, Beth was prepped for surgery and put under anesthesia. She was out of surgery by 2:01 p.m. local time.

The only official update from the family came in the form of an update on Dog’s official Facebook page. A representative from the bounty hunter’s team confirmed that the surgery was happening and that “prayers are welcomed please.” No other members of the Chapman family have not posted anything on their personal profiles since the news broke.

Beth, who also starred with Dog on CMT’s Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, underwent surgery for throat cancer in late September 2017. The procedure, which was documented in the A&E documentary Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, was believed to be successful at the time.

The family has gone back to their normal lives making public appearances and travelling. TMZ cameramen spotted them leaving West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s on Monday night and characterized the couple as in “great spirits.”

During Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, the couple opened up about the possibility that Beth might succumb to the disease.

“I believe in that positiveness,” Dog told Beth. “I don’t believe in the natural. The supernatural is what I wanna look at. I can’t say, ‘She might die,’ I can’t do that Bethy, I can’t do that.”

He added, “We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK? I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

Beth herself was trying to stay as positive as possible.

“My whole life, I have been an example to other people,” Beth said. “I’ve had so many comebacks. I’m gonna come back from this.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison