‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Mourns the Loss of ‘Best Hiking Buddy’ in Heartbreaking Post

Beth Chapman is mourning the loss of an old friend.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram earlier this week to share that her precious dog LBJ had passed after complications from a recent surgery.

“Lost my precious LBJ he was such a good boy the best hiking buddy anyone could ever have,” Chapman wrote alongside an adorable photo of her pet. “He just never fully recovered from his horrendous surgery.. Your Delilah awaits you on the rainbow bridge be free sweet baby.”

Fans of the reality television personality, who is currently in treatment after her cancer returned and led to an emergency surgery in November, commented on the post and sent their support to Chapman and her family.

“Sorry Beth, Rest in Fur Baby Heaven,” one fan wrote on the comments section of the post.

“Iam So Sorry For Your Loss Of Your FUR BABY, And You Are Always On My Mind as Well as Heart and Prayers, The Doctors Says One Thing But Our LORD JESUS Said Another, You Both Are So PRECIOUS and I am So Sorry For What You are Going Through Miss Beth PRAYERS Fir You Sweetie, as Well As Your Family I Will Continue To Lift You Up In PRAYERS,” another user commented, referring to the reality star’s own health issues.

A third user wrote: “So sorry for your loss Beth. I am praying so hard for your and your family. My husband and I faithfully watched your show. May God provide you with even more strength to fight. We love you Beth and Family.”

Beth’s heartbreaking loss comes just a few days after she announced new life arriving in her family, with the birth of her first great-grandchild.

“My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me,” Chapman captioned a series of photos on Instagram featuring herself. She also tagged her grandson Dakota Chapman, who welcomed the baby with his girlfriend.

“Nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby A new Generation of Chapman’s you will be an amazing father I’m very proud of you.”

Chapman made headlines in early January as she began her chemotherapy treatments to treat her throat cancer. Her and husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s lawyer, Andrew R. Brettler told press that she started treatment in L.A.

The couple has been flying back and forth from Colorado to California for the treatments, but is doing most of her recovering in her home state.