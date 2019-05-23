‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman Seemingly Snaps Back at Beth Chapman Over Mother’s Day Snub

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman has seemingly snapped back at Beth Chapman over her claims that she was snubbed by her step-daughter on Mother’s Day.

Beth recently took to Twitter to voice her disdain, alleging that Lyssa ignored her and never acknowledged her on the matriarchal holiday.

“I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD,” Beth wrote in a pinned tweet. “She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation on Friday,” Beth then stated. “I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

Lyssa has since fired back, posting a gif a woman saying, “You cannot lie when I have receipts,” and included an emoji of a cup of coffee, which was likely intended to be a cup of tea.

Some of Lyssa’s followers have since commented on her post, with one saying, “I hope you spill the tea… things have always seemed weird with her. Like the way she said Leland loves your dad more than you because he stayed working in the family business. Gross.”

Others were more sensitive about the situation, however, considering Beth has been battling cancer and some fans of the family are worried about the possibility of her passing away before the pair have a chance to mend the rift between them.

I would hate for your dad and Beth to be called home and you haven’t resolved things. Trust me it hurts like hell. Please make this right — moe (@moe674) May 23, 2019

Beth’s pinned tweet was not the only one she sent out, as the reality TV star issued a flurry if frustrated messages regarding her feelings surrounding the perceived slight.

“I’m very surprised by the many friends here who were not held in the highest of honor on mother day,” she said, after many followers shared similar stories with her. “People what are we teaching our kids where are the fathers to explain the importance of a mother you only get one and sometimes a bonus mom.”

“It’s the most hurtful act to not acknowledge the woman who gave you life or The Who saved it,” she added. “It’s a thankless job sometimes and one that requires patients and forgiveness Iv been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them all equally.”

“My life would not have been the same without them,” Beth continued, “however at the end when they are not there you wonder if you ever meant anything to them at all.”

At this time, Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman — who is Lyssa’s father — does not appear tyo have weighed in on the matter.