‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman Posts Throwback Screengrab With Late Stepmom Beth

Lyssa Chapman, star of Dog the Bounty Hunter, has paid tribute to her late stepmother on Instagram. Beth Chapman, the late wife of series star Duane “Dog” Chapman passed away from throat cancer earlier this summer at the age of 51. In a recent Instagram story, Lyssa Chapman posted a screenshot of her stepmother when she played herself in a 2013 episode of Hawaii 5-0.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa (@lissa_199) on Dec 5, 2019 at 11:07am PST

“Beth hope your shining bright up there! Truly amazing women that left this world,” read the original caption from user @lissa_199.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time Lyssa Chapman took to social media to mourn her stepmother. In October, she praised Beth Chapman in a mournful post, saying she was “missing our superheroes.“

The entire Chapman clan has been open about their feelings over the loss of their matriarch. It was well documented in last month’s season one finale of the spinoff series Dog’s Most Wanted, which showed the family struggling to deal with the reality of having to take Beth off life support. “Everything kind of feels like a dream right now. It’s not real yet,” Lyssa said at the beginning of the episode.

Not long after, she shared the last text message she sent to her stepmom before she was put in a medically-induced coma before passing. It ended being an innocuous message about errands, reading simply, “Heading into the store let me know if there’s anything else that I can get for you but you can think up see you soon.”

Lyssa is from Dog’s second marriage and is named after her mother, earning her the nickname “Baby Lyssa.” She worked with her father as a bail bondsman, occasionally showing up in episodes of Dog the Bounty Hunter. Fans spotted early on that her stepmother Beth held a special place in Lyssa’s heart, in spite of her father’s many other marriages.

Recently, while the reality star was in a more celebratory mood, she posted a video of her in a Santa hat and dancing to the perennial Christmas classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”