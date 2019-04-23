‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Posts ‘True Strength’ Photo With Son

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman recently posted a new photo with his son Gary, standing proudly in “true strength.”

The photo features Chapman and Gary posed with one another while throwing up the shaka, which is a “simple gesture symbolizes a reverence, solidarity, compassion and friendship.”

Originally shared by the teen, Chapman added a caption that read, “Anyone can give up it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it [together] when everyone else would understand if you fall apart, that’s true strength.” he attributed the quote to his son.”

Many of Chapman’s fans have since commented on the post, with a number of them noting that Gary had grown into a “handsome tall man.”

“Omg little Garry boy!!!! Taller than his dad,” one fan said. “My gosh where does time go? My favorite episode was Garry hunting santa clause down!!!!”

“I remember that episode where he wanted to go bounty hunting and then told him he was just too little and one day he would be big enough where he could go on the hunt and look at him now grew into a handsome young man,” another fan commented, “Beth and Dog you guys did an awesome job with everything you do…”

“Oh my… Is that Garry boy? No need for protection with you around young man. Looking good buddy… Really enjoy watching you grow up from the cute little wild blonde hair boy to an amazing young man,” someone else wrote.

Chapman and Gary have had quite a week, as Gary’s Colorado high school was placed on lockdown last week after a Florida teen who was said to be obsessed with the Columbine shooting flew to the Rocky Mountain state and purchased a gun. Authorities believed that she intended to carry out a mass shooting herself, but she was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While speaking to TMZ after the frightening situation, Chapman recalled what the family went through.

“Yesterday we got a text from the Douglas County schools that there had been a [Be On Lookout alert], all schools have been shut down, and my youngest Garry Boy, we couldn’t get a hold of him,” the former A&E star said last week. “So were were completely freaked out.”

He went on to explain his worry for Gary, saying, “Tomorrow is his first prom and he’s like ‘Dad, you’ve gotta come out here, I’ve gotta go to prom and I can’t let none of my friends get killed.’ “

“So it’s incredible the things you go through,” Chapman then said, revealing that luckily no worse tragedy came about.