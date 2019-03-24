‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Snaps Selfie Amid Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman shared an inspiring new selfie on Friday in the midst of her battle against cancer.

Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, is still fighting for her life against throat cancer, but she is keeping things positive with fans. The reality star posted a selfie on Friday afternoon, showing herself glowing in a sunlit car. Chapman did not caption the photo, though fans could tell it was a beacon of hope.

In the picture, Chapman wore a wide-brimmed sunhat adorned with a crown of flowers over the top. Her platinum blond curls tumbled down from beneath the hat, and she wore a pair of big, pointed sunglasses as well. Chamna’s hand was adorned with large rings, and jewels dangled from both her ears and her neck. She was dressed in a pale green sundress.

Fans showered Champan with well-wishes in the comments of the picture. Many have followed her on TV and social media for many years, and have watched her cancer battle play out over the last two years. Chapman beat throat cancer once before, and they are confident that she can do it again.

“You look so pretty Beth! God bless you!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful strong example of a hero and a fighter,” remarked another. “You’re such a great inspiration to so many people… Love you Beth praying for you always.”

“I am so sorry for what you and your family are going through,” a third person wrote. “You all are in my prayers. I have been one of your fans [for] over 15 years I watch Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth on the Hunt every morning, that’s how I start my day I wish nothing but the best for you and your family.”

Even in the wake of Beth’s diagnosis, the Chapman family has not wavered from their work. Last week, they apprehended Jinel Sexton, a 39-year-old wanted for sexual battery on a minor child. The capture is expected to feature in the family’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, due out on WGN American later this year.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing!” said Duane Chapman when the show was announced. “Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”