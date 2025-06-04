‘Doctor Who’ Legend Dead at 83: Family Confirms Death of Prentis Hancock

Prentis Hancock, the British actor best known for his sci-fi and fantasy roles, has died. He was 83.

His family announced yesterday on his official Facebook page that he passed away on May 30th. No cause of death was released.

“The Hancock family wish to announce the passing of Prentis, who died peacefully in hospital surrounded by his sister, neice [sic] and daughter on Friday 30th May,” the statement read. “The family request privacy at this time.”

For most sci-fi fans worldwide, he is best known for his many appearances in the classic British series Doctor Who from 1970 to 1978.

Some of the most memorable episodes of the series include appearances from Hancock, like Planet of the Daleks and Spearhead from Space with Jon Pertwee’s Doctor, and The Ribos Operation and Planet of Evil with Tom Baker’s Doctor.

He is also known for his starring role in cult classic series Space: 1999, where he played Deputy Commander Paul Morrow.

Hancock appeared in plenty of other British television series, like Z-Cars, The Professionals, The New Avengers, Secret Army, Return of the Saint, and The Bill. He also starred in the 1976 film adaptation of The Thirty-Nine Steps.

Hancock’s last major role was in the Starz fantasy series Outlander, as the protagonist Claire’s guardian Quentin Lambert Beauchamp a.k.a. “Uncle Lamb.”