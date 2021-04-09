DMX's Death Has Fans Remembering His Heartbreaking Memorial to Aaliyah After Her Passing
Rapper DMX's passing has fans remembering him for not only his exceptional music and acting career, but also the relationships he had with his famous friends and colleagues. DMX, born Earl Simmons, was a known friend and collaborator of Aaliyah Haughton. The two starred alongside each other in the 2000 film Romeo Must Die and worked together on the movie's soundtrack, which includes their song "Come Back In One Piece."
DMX's family confirmed the rapper's death Friday morning. Simmons was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after suffering a drug overdose and heart attack. He was 50 years old. Haughton's family also mourned the prolific artist's death. Aaliyah's mother remembered the star saying, "Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!"
Fans mourned the loss of DMX by remembering the artist's tribute to the late Aaliyah. The young singer died in 2001 in a tragic plane accident. She was 22 years old.
Together again. Rest In Peace, DMX. pic.twitter.com/qkC9qROfJJ— Cordova (@GNCordova) April 9, 2021
"I saw this once when I was 9 and haven't seen it in nearly 20 years," this user said, thanking them for bringing back the touching moment.
I saw this once when I was 9 and haven't seen it in nearly 20 years. Thank you 😢— I have a friend named Zach (@Dextacular) April 9, 2021
"No more pain," another person said while remembering a time at one of his concerts.
I remember crying from excitement when he came to the stage at the first stop of the Hardknock Life Tour. No more pain #DarkManX- the rapping prophet.— Sharice Lloyd, MAT, M.Div (@slbless) April 9, 2021
Fans continued to mourn both losses underneath the original tweet.
This has always made me so emotional since Aliyah’s passing and now this hits even harder. Rip 🙁— hereforlaughs (@stansinhidden) April 9, 2021
"Hope you and Aaliyah reunite in heaven," a fan said.
RIP DMX!💔
Hope you & Aaliyah reunite in heaven🤍 pic.twitter.com/Jfmi0QayX9— ~𝑃𝐸𝐴𝐶𝐻 𝐽𝑈𝐼𝐶𝐸~ (@divalikeaaliyah) April 9, 2021
"Your bark is eternal Earl. The dog lives Forever. At least you and Aaliyah are together again," this user said in a touching memorial.
Hurt.. You fought like you always have. I learned so much from you. Passion, faith, aggression. The last of a dying breed. I just, man. My heart bro. My childhood. Tears. RIP DMX. Your bark is eternal Earl. The dog lives Forever. At least you and Aaliyah are together again 😔 pic.twitter.com/GVnJUh7lKi— juice wayne (@visecs) April 9, 2021