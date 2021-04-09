DMX's Death Has Fans Remembering His Heartbreaking Memorial to Aaliyah After Her Passing

Rapper DMX's passing has fans remembering him for not only his exceptional music and acting career, but also the relationships he had with his famous friends and colleagues. DMX, born Earl Simmons, was a known friend and collaborator of Aaliyah Haughton. The two starred alongside each other in the 2000 film Romeo Must Die and worked together on the movie's soundtrack, which includes their song "Come Back In One Piece."

DMX's family confirmed the rapper's death Friday morning. Simmons was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after suffering a drug overdose and heart attack. He was 50 years old. Haughton's family also mourned the prolific artist's death. Aaliyah's mother remembered the star saying, "Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!"