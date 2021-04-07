Claudia Jordan Apologizes for Tweeting That DMX Had Died

✖

Actress Claudia Jordan has apologized after she took to social media to react to news of DMX’s hospitalization. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum faced fierce backlash after she took to Twitter on April 6, four days after DMX was rushed to a New York hospital, to share the rapper had died. The tweet, however, was incorrect, as DMX remains in the hospital on life support.

Amid a growing backlash, Jordan returned to the social media platform Tuesday night to apologize, simply writing, "I'm sorry." Jordan also responded to several tweets responding to her apology, confirming that one person was correct with their suggestion that "it's possible that she thought that the media had announced that DMX passed away." Jordan said she "did" and she feels "awful" about the incorrect assumption. She added in another tweet that she "didn't intend on hurting anyone or doing anything wrong. I understand how people are feeling as I am too. It's been heavy on my mind since he fell ill. But they're right. Not my place. I just want to pray for the whole family & all his supporters that are in pain."

Jordan's initial tweet, reading, "Rest in Paradise DMX" alongside a crown and praying emoji, had immediately sparked both confusion and outrage among fans, and her name even began trending on Twitter as people reacted. One person wrote, "Misinformed or not - it isn't her place to announce something like this before the family does." Another commented, "It has not been confirmed. Why post this BEFORE the family can confirm? This is just tacky," with somebody else adding, "just wait for the family statement before posting this!" Jordan's tweet has since been deleted.

As has been reported, DMX was rushed to a hospital on Friday, April 2 after he suffered a heart attack at his home at around 11 p.m. that night. According to a statement from his family, the rapper "was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues." DMX has remained in the hospital ever since, with his DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, telling ABC New York station WABC Saturday afternoon the rapper "is in grave condition." DMX was said to still be on life support as of a Tuesday evening update from his manager, Steve Rifkind. Rifkind told TMZ the rapper will undergo "further tests" on Wednesday. Those tests will determine the level of brain function, as the rapper’s brain was reportedly deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.