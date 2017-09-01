Dixie Chicks Member Natalie Maines Files for Divorce from Adrian Pasdar

Award-winning country artist of the Dixie Chicks Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, actor Adrian Pasdar.

Citing irreconcilable differences, a representative for the country music star declined for comment but told PEOPLE exclusively that the split is “a private family matter.”

The couple, who are parents to two sons, Jackson Slade, 16 and Beckett Finn, 12, were married in June 2000 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada right after Maines and her band played a sold-out show in the city.

According to The Boot, Maines and Pasdar were supportive of each other’s artistic endeavors. In the Chicks’ music video for “Goodbye Earl,” Pasdar plays a cop, while Maines contributed a cover of “Amazing Grace” for her husband’s show, Mysterious Ways.

While Maines kept at her musical career with the band, Pasdar was best known for his role on the NBC series, Heroes and most recently seen in the ABC favorite, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

PEOPLE adds that the split is amicable and that Maines has reportedly requested joint custody.