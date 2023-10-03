Disturbed Singer David Draiman Reunited With Lost Puppy

Singer David Draiman had a frightening weekend when his family's new puppy went missing, but they were finally reunited on Monday. The frontman of the band Disturbed took to social media, asking fans for help locating the puppy and even offering a reward. On Monday, he reported gratefully that 10-week-old Charlotte had been found.

"It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I have to announce that our dear puppy, Charlotte has been missing since the morning before last," Draiman wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard. Reward for any information on her whereabouts that leads to finding her ... 10 week old Golden Retriever puppy, Charlotte. Taken from the Coral Gables area of Miami."

At around midday on Monday, Draiman posted his next update, reading: "Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!!" He included three photos – a selfie with Charlotte and a couple of pictures of her eating. They seemed to show the golden retriever in good condition. He posted another photo of her sleeping a couple of hours after that, and finally, his most recent post is an explanation of the whole ordeal.

"Someone found [Charlotte] roaming around on my block (I figured out how she got out and have since remedied the problem... fool me once)," the singer wrote. "She crossed the street and they got out of their car and grabbed her. They left signs all over the place about a lost dog. One of the people on social media told me about the signs. They emailed me a picture of one. I called the number. Asked if the dog was a 10-week-old golden retriever pup, they said yes."

Draiman said that the house where his puppy was staying was only about a 10-minute drive from his own. He was grateful to the rescuers, writing: "I asked if I could give them anything, they said all they wanted was maybe the couple hundred they spent on food and toys for her for the two days she had been with them, which I gladly reimbursed. I was overwhelmed." Meanwhile, Draiman thanked his Instagram followers for helping him to coordinate with the right people.

Draiman has a well-documented love for animals and pets, and after spending the summer out on tour, he now has plenty of time to stay at home and take care of Charlotte. Many fans are eager to watch this puppy-rearing journey unfold on his social media pages.