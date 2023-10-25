'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Gets Legal Win After Domestic Battery Arrest

Fear the Walking Dead star Sam Underwood will not face charges following his felony domestic violence battery arrest earlier this month. More than two weeks after police were called to a Los Angeles-area apartment and Underwood was placed in handcuffs after allegedly "roughing up" a woman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney told TMZ the case has been dropped due to "a lack of sufficient evidence."

The update in the case comes after Underwood was booked, and later released after spending close to 10 hours in custody, on Oct. 7. The actor was arrested for felony domestic battery after police responded to a disturbance call at around 2:30 a.m. local time involving Underwood and an unidentified woman. Police were told the two, whose relationship to one another is unclear, got into a heated argument that turned physical. The woman involved in the altercation reportedly had visible marks on her body, but she did not require medical care.

Although Underwood was ultimately taken into police custody for felony domestic battery, and while the actor did not publicly comment on his arrest, sources told TMZ at the time that Underwood provided his attorney with photographs, video recordings, and audio recordings that proved his innocence. TMZ reported that the actor's attorney would be handing the evidence off to police.

In an update on the cast, the outlet reported that Underwood would not be officially charged and the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office rejected the case due to a lack of evidence. A spokesperson for the City Attorney told TMZ, "after careful review, prosecution has been declined because there is a lack of sufficient evidence to prove the matter beyond a reasonable doubt."

At this time, the woman involved in the altercation has not been publicly identified. However, a representee for Underwood's ex-wife, Valorie Curry, confirmed in a statement to RadarOnline.com that Underwood and Curry "have been divorced since April 2023. Separated in 2022. She is not the victim."

Underwood is an English actor best known for portraying Jake Otto, a member of the Broke Jaw Ranch survivalist community led by his father Jeremiah Otto, in the third season of Fear The Walking Dead, a prequel to AMC's The Walking Dead. He starred on the show throughout its third season in 2017. The actor's other credits include Dexter, Homeland, and The Following, among others. Underwood also co-starred alongside Alec Baldwin in the theater production of Equus.