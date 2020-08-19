'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey's Husband Clark Gregg Files for Divorce After 19 Years of Marriage

Clark Gregg has filed for divorce from wife Jennifer Grey after 19 years of marriage between the two actors. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star officially filed the paperwork to end his two decades with the Dirty Dancing actress in Los Angeles County Courts on Aug. 13, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

The filing comes just weeks after the couple announced in a joint statement on their social media accounts that they had "recently made the difficult decision to divorce," but remained on good terms with one another and dedicated to continuing to be close as a family with 18-year-old daughter, Stella Gregg. "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," the former couple wrote in their statement, paired with a photo of the two embracing.

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised," they concluded the statement, adding that they were "totally crying as we post this." Grey, 60, and Gregg, 58, began dating in summer 2000 and tied the know in July 2001 on Martha's Vineyard beach. In 2001, they welcomed daughter Stella, who graduated high school after an unconventional senior year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Posing with their daughter, holding her diploma and wearing her graduation cap, Gregg wrote on Instagram in June, "Have to beam on this one for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn't get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day. You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands. I love you."

Grey and Gregg continue to celebrate each other even as they move to end their marriage, with Grey praising her ex in June as the family honored Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day [Clark Gregg]. I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o' time to make my dream come true," she wrote on Instagram. "For continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn't have done it without you."