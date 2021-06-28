Diplo Accused of Sexual Battery by Alleged Stalker

✖

Diplo's name has come under fire after a woman he accused of being a stalker, has in turn accused him of a number of things, including sending her unsolicited photos of himself and giving her an STI. According to TMZ, the famous DJ filed a restraining order against Shelly Auguste in December 2020, as well as, sued her for stalking and harassing. However, the tables have turned because Auguste has now filed her own lawsuit against Diplo.

In the legal documents obtained by the outlet, the 42-year-old and Auguste were first in contact when she was 17 years old via Twitter in 2017. Throughout the years, they've had an on-again-off-again romantic history according to her, but that Diplo sent her a number of nude photos of himself, tried to persuade her into a threesome with another girl who she alleges was underage, and did not disclose he had an STI when they had sex. She has also said that he solicited nude photos of her.

However, the two did exchange nude photos between each other before meeting in person for the first time in 2018. She was 21 years old at the time and when she later moved to Los Angeles, Diplo started pressing her for sex sending nude photos of himself. A year later in 2019, when she heard a rumor that he had herpes, she confronted him about it, but she alleges that he got mad at her and cut off all communication. When they made up that same year, she says she gave into his pressure and lost her virginity to him.

Auguste also claimed that Diplo recorded their sexual encounter even though she requested he not. In July 2019, she said when she attended one of his shows in Las Vegas that he tried to get her to do a threesome with another girl who she believes was underage at the time, but in the documents, she said she was intoxicated and refused, but that Diplo then forced himself on her. As a result, she fought to push him off. When she was diagnosed with chlamydia, she confronted him about it but once again cut off communication with her.

According to Diplo's attorney, Bryan Freedman, "As has already been made clear in the straining order we obtained against this individual, she has repeatedly stalked, defamed, threatened and attempted to shake down [Diplo] and his family." His statement continued, "These latest false claims are just part of the ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law."