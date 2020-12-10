Dionne Warwick Slams Wendy Williams' 'Malicious' Comments About Her

✖

Music icon Dionne Warwick is responding to Wendy Williams' recent "maliciously made" comments about her. After the talk show host went in on the 79-year-old singer's recent Twitter fame and brought up a 2002 marijuana charge, Warwick took to social media to tell Williams, 56, to keep her name out of her mouth.

"A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me," she tweeted. "I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments."

"My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason," she continued. "I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed." Warwick let it be known exactly how she feels about Williams in a third tweet, adding a clown emoji after advising her she might "catch more flies with honey than with vinegar."

...There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it. 🤡🙂 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

Warwick's response came after a Williams went in on the musician for joining Twitter. Calling her a "beautiful woman," the host said she knew she wasn't exactly Warwick's favorite person. "She's been here. She's a friend to the show. She's a friend to the show 'cause she has something to promote and we're the social influencers and she's smart," she said. "But, once she gets off the show, you know she's probably like, 'B—.'"

Williams then insinuated that Warwick's recent tweets teasing The Weeknd were all her niece Brittani's doing after the "Make It Easy on Yourself" singer admitted she helps her draft some of her tweets. Finally, Williams brought up the marijuana charges Warwick faced in 2002, alleging the singer smokes weed before composing her tweets.

"Well, you remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is 'buddier,'" Williams joked. "TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it [and] it was weed... Yeah, she's still [smoking marijuana.] After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay." While she ended the segment by reassuring Warwick "we're only having fun with you," Williams' threw a little more shade the singer's way to close.

"Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that's a great thing," she said. "I think if you're a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you're coming off correct."