Dilip Kumar, Bollywood Legend, Dead at 98

Dilip Kumar, the Indian acting icon popularly known as the "tragedy king of Bollywood," has died. Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 98 following an illustrious career that spanned decades and included films like Devdas, Naya Daur, Janga Jamuna, and many more.

Kumar's passing was confirmed Wednesday morning by family friend Faisal Farooqui, who wrote in a tweet shared to the actor’s account, "a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago." According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, who was treating the actor at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, Kumar "passed away at 7:30 a.m. this morning, after prolonged illness," CNN reported. Although further details were not immediately provided, his death followed a June hospitalization after the actor experienced "episodes of breathlessness." During that hospitalization, Kumar underwent a pleural aspiration procedure and returned home a few days later, where he was to continue to rest.

Born Muhammad Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, Kumar got his start in the film industry after moving to Pune to launch a canteen business and supply fruits. It was there that actress Devika Rani spotted him and helped him onto the screen. Taking on the screen name Dilip Kumar, a five-decade-long career was launched, with Kumar starring in more than 65 films. His Bollywood debut came in 1944 with the film Jwar Bhata, or Sea Tides, and his first major box office hits were Jugnu in 1947 followed by Shaheed the year after. He became one of India's biggest stars by the 1950s and cemented his legacy as the "Tragedy King" through his numerous roles as a frustrated lover. Some of his most beloved credits include Aan, Daag, Devdas, Madhumati, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma, and Ram Aur Shyam.

News of Kumar's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes to the late actor on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kumar "will be remembered as a cinematic legend" who was "blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled." Modi called Kumar's death "a loss to our cultural world." Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, a former international cricketer who served as captain of the Indian national team, said Kumar's "contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled…there will never be another like you."

According to Kumar's Twitter account, the actor's funeral is set to take place Wednesday at 5 p.m. local time. Kumar is survived by his wife, Saira Banu. The couple did not have children.