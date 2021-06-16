✖

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is resting at home after being hospitalized in early June for breathing issues. The veteran actor, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was hospitalized at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on June 6 after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness," his official Twitter account confirmed. It was later revealed that the actor underwent a pleural aspiration procedure.

According to Kumar's team, the actor was initially admitted to a "non-Covid" unit for "routine tests and investigations" after he began experiencing the breathing issues. Asking for prayers, the message said the actor, who is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema, was being attended to by "a team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale." In a health update provided just a day after he was admitted, it was revealed that Kumar, 98, was on oxygen support, though his team denied reports that he was on a ventilator. The health update said Kumar "stable" and "waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration." Later that day, Kumar's wife, Saira Banu, released a statement confirming her husband's hopsitlaizaiton and thanking fans for their continued support.

On June 9, the actor underwent a "successful pleural aspiration procedure." Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale, two of the doctors who treated Kumar, said they were "optimistic" that he would be discharged soon after. In a statement to The Indian Express, Parkar said Kumar's "health is much better now. He has been stable for the last two days. His oxygen saturation has improved, and his breathing difficulty has also subdued."

On Friday, June 11, Kumar's Twitter account shared the happy news that the actor would be going home. Speaking to media outside the hospital, his wife said "the doctors have treated Dilip sahab" and asked fans to "please pray for him, he is alright, we are taking him home." She revealed that upon his discharge, doctors requested that he continue to rest at home. She also said doctors "prescribed some medicines and antibiotics that have to continue at home."

The June hospitalization came just a month after the actor sparked headlines he was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up. Kumar has had a five-decade-long career, notably starring in titles including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last appearance was in 1998's Qila.