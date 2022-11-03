Diddy Might Have Won Halloween With Insane 'Dark Knight' Joker Costume

Many online believe that Sean "Diddy" Combs won Halloween this year after dressing as Batman's archnemesis, The Joker, and reportedly carrying it off perfectly. The 52-year-old music mogul began his holiday weekend by posting an Instagram video of himself in a makeup chair, urging people to "be nice, be kind, drink responsibly," and enjoy the holiday. Suddenly, he began posting videos of himself dressed like Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Batman adversary from 2008's The Dark Knight. Diddy even posted videos of himself holding a fake machine gun and laughing maniacally before a toy grenade fell from his pocket. He also had associates wearing eerie clown masks to add to the sinister atmosphere.

Diddy ran around Los Angeles wearing a purple suit with a green wig, running into some other stars at various Halloween parties in a clear nod to Hedger's portrayal. Soon after posting his debut video, he posted another to Twitter in which he stumbles upon rapper Tyler, the Creator. He tweeted, "It's going to be a glorious night!! Hahahaha." During the video, Diddy laughs maniacally as Tyler, the Creator, hangs out the side of a passing truck. After Tyler, the Creator commented, "This is top tier," Diddy raised his gun toward him and demanded he "get out of the car." Diddy also appeared on Kim Kardashian's Instagram, coming up to her as she's in full character dressed as X-Men's Mystique, laughing at her and asking, "Would you like to come play?" Additionally, she shared a selfie of herself and Diddy, writing beneath it, "never broke character."

In the evening, Diddy ran into Power actor Michael J. Ferguson, who might have been unaware of Diddy beneath his costume, and the pair nearly fought. Diddy and Ferguson taunted each other in a video that has gone viral. Before dropping the character, Diddy let out a Joker laugh and said, "You're a clown!" After a heated exchange, Diddy revealed his identity, and the two hugged. Returning to character, Ferguson was told to "come to the afterparty and change your vibration." Known for his elaborate Halloween costumes, Diddy pulled off a terrifying Pennywise from It in 2018 and a tribute to Prince in 2012. Still, many were surprised by the rapper's attention to detail and dedication to staying in character. "You can't tell me @Diddy didn't just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker," Green Bay Packers alum Will Blackmon wrote on Twitter. "Bruh was in FULL character for an entire night."