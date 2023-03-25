'Joker 2': Photos of Lady Gaga in Costume as Harley Quinn Leak

DC Comics fans won't get to see Lady Gaga's performance as Harley Quinn until Joker: Folie à Deux releases on Oct. 4, 2024, but they just got a glimpse at her full costume. Getty Images published a series of photos captured by photographers in New York City on Saturday. Gaga's Harley Quinn is shown being escorted by police officers as she heads up some steps toward a building. Loads of protesters and/or supporters are shown, with one carrying a cardboard sign reading "JOKER MARRY ME! XO." (This scene appears to show Harley Quinn either being taken into custody or headed to a court hearing, but that's just our speculation.)

As for Gaga's Harley Quinn outfit, she wears a red blazer, paired with a black-and-white top, black leather skirt, and black tights. The top and tights featured diamond shapes in their designs, a key element from Harley Quinn's traditional character design. She also sports black high heels and black eye paint. Scroll through to see images from Saturday's shoot for Joker: Folie à Deux (which is the sequel to 2019's Joker).