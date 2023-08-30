Batman 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Returning to Movie Theaters

Batman is coming back to theatres much sooner than anyone thought. ComicBook.com reports that Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy will be returning to Showcase Cinemas next month. In honor of Batman Day on Sept. 16, the theater chain will host a screening of all three films: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

The trilogy kicked off in 2005 with Batman Begins. In the film, Christian Bale stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with additional performances from Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, and Morgan Freeman. The film was a big success, leading to a 2008 sequel: The Dark Knight, which has often been hailed as the greatest comic book movie of all time. Bale, Caine, Freeman, and Oldman all returned, joined by Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who took over Holmes' role. The film was one of Ledger's final movie roles, and it earned him a posthumous Best Supporting Actor Oscar award for his role as The Joker.

The third film in the series is The Dark Knight Rises, released in 2012. Bale once again portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Caine and Freeman also returning. Additional cast members include Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Collectively the three films grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Back in 2018, Nolan participated in a talk at the Cannes Film Festival, during which time he offered some new perspective on the trilogy. "To me, each film is a different genre," Nolan said, per Variety. "They tend to be defined by the villain."

Nolan later added, "Yes, it's a superhero, but it's based on ideas of guilt, fear, these strong impulses that the character has. Nolan said. "Bruce Wayne doesn't have any super powers other than extraordinary wealth. But really, he's just someone who does a lot of push-ups. In that sense, he's very relatable and human. I think that's why I gravitated towards it."

Finally, when asked if his version of Batman was meant to be an homage to James Bond, Nolan confessed, "We mercilessly pillaged from the James Bond films for certain aspects." He also noted how Wayne Enterprises chief inventor Lucius Fox (Freeman) is similar to Agent Q — the gadget-maker — in the 007 films. However, he went on to say, "But I think if I made my version of James Bond, Inception is far more guilty of that than The Dark Knight."