Diddy Nearly Fights 'Power' Actor in Street Altercation

50 Cent may be the biggest mouthpiece of the Power Universe franchise, but it appears his on-again-off-again nemesis Diddy nearly came to blows with a star from Power Book II: Ghost. It all went down while the Bad Boy Records founder was disguised as Heath Ledger's The Joker for Halloween and he may have used the method acting option too well. While partying in Los Angeles over the weekend, things between him and Michael J. Ferguson, aka "2Bit," became tense. But what led to the drama is unclear.

TMZ captured video of Diddy's camp, some of who are wearing the same clown masks as Joker's henchman from The Dark Knight, surrounding Ferguson in an altercation of sorts. But Ferguson doesn't back down. Diddy laughs like a madman, as does the famous character. Ferguson doesn't appear to recognize him in costume, but challenges him to step off.

"What's up, baby? You don't like me?" Diddy asked. "Then muthafu**ing get to it, ni**a. If you don't like me, you muthafu**ing fronting. Get to it, bi**h. Don't fu**ing play with me on Halloween. I'm out here with love, ni**a."Ferguson proved he wasn't a punk, asking "What up?" Diddy replied: "It's what up then, ni**a! Come on here and I'll bust yo sh*t! You fu**ing pu**y, make sure you won't never talk to me like that, ni**a. I'm love, ni**a! Yo, we're having a good time. Why you wanna come at me like that, god? You got a problem? You really taking over my energy right now? What did I do to you? Do you know who I am?" Eventually, Diddy breaks character, revealing his real voice, with Ferguson laughing and the two men to embrace in the moment.

As the video spread on social media, Diddy let it be known that it was all in jest. "Had a fun night. It's all love. Hugged like black kings should do when it comes to some bullisht," he commented on The Shade Room's re-post of the video. His oldest son Quincy chimed in, writing, "LOVE LOVE LOVE." Famed hairstylist wrote, "Diddy is SUPA convincing."

Fergeson first began appearing in the Power Universe franchise in the mothership series before appearing in the subsequent spinoffs.