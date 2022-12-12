Joaquin Phoenix Sparks Concerns and Awe for Intense Weight Loss for 'Joker 2'
This weekend, director Todd Phillips shared the very first look at Joaquin Phoenix back in character as Arthur Fleck, a.k.a. the Joker. Production on the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, began this week, and Phillips wasted no time, sharing his first set photo on the very day they got to work. It showed Phoenix shirtless, and some fans were shocked by his extreme weight loss for this role.
Phoenix is known for being a dedicated actor with an intense process, and he has never shied away from drastic changes to his physical appearance to put up a good performance. Phoenix famously lost a lot of weight for the first movie, achieving such an unsustainable physique that the cast and crew planned on not being able to do any reshoots. Still, at 48 years old, some fans worried about the long-term health effects this kind of work could have on Phoenix. In some cases, these concerns also took into consideration Phoenix's mental health, with references to the late Heath Ledger and his experience playing the Joker.
Joker was conceived as a "character study," with a grounded take on the classic DC Comics villain. It stands in a continuity of its own, with no connection to Batman or any other movie franchises. Folie à Deux will be a direct sequel to the 2019 film, finding Arthur Fleck in an asylum where he will be cared for by a doctor played by Lady Gaga. The movie is currently slated to premiere on Oct. 4, 2024.
Although that's a long way off, fans are clearly excited already. Here's a look at what they're saying about Phoenix's appearance so far.
Health First
Gawd... the very thought of him putting himsrlf through the process to lose That much weight Again... I understand bein dedicated to your work, but health always comes first.— Proctophile (@proctophile) December 11, 2022
hope joaquin is in good health, weight cutting sucks.— Cole Ⓥ (@theapemma) December 11, 2022
Many fans hoped that Phoenix was putting his health first – especially in consideration of how this role has taken a toll on other actors, like Heath Ledger.prevnext
Award Rumblings
You know when Joaquin loses a bunch of weight for a role he’s about to be acting crazy as fvck. Another Oscar confirmed https://t.co/eOKRPBeymp— a (parody) (@eligiblewanda) December 10, 2022
On the other hand, many fans praised Phoenix's dedication. Since the last movie earned him an Oscar, many wondered if more awards might be on the horizon.prevnext
Lady Gaga
I can't wait to see Gaga pic.twitter.com/T2HMbuCg9x— Tim's boyfriend (@HeckCalderon) December 10, 2022
Some fans were more excited to see Lady Gaga in costume as Harley Quinn than to see Phoenix back in his familiar role.prevnext
Process
Joaquin Phoenix's character study, SHOULD BE STUDIED. Coz....how does he lose a lotta weight that fast??? Is he done with the Ari Aster movie? Like wow. https://t.co/Ed1GcnFRlb— dexter (@dxtrnws) December 10, 2022
Fans speculated about Phoenix's process to prepare for roles like this, and wondered if that kind of information could be valuable to other performers.prevnext
High Price
Must be extremely taxing on the body, deliberately staying that skinny— 🇨🇺🇵🇸 DeeZaster 🦥 (@IcarusNadir) December 11, 2022
I just know Joaquin Phoenix sick asl for needing to lose all that weight again https://t.co/rYZgonNvYV— Larry Fisherman 🎣 (@whoisjuniorrr) December 11, 2022
Even if Phoenix is willing to pay it, fans acknowledged that the price is extremely high for physical transformations like this.prevnext
In His Own Words
The Joaquin Phoenix Lady Gaga press tour will be incredible https://t.co/rJlytcEn7R— 🌷Maria🌷 (@thenervousgeek) December 10, 2022
Many fans were eager to hear Phoenix talk about his process again, appreciating the actor's eccentricities. With Lady Gaga at his side, they figured the promotional phase for this movie would be a good time.prevnext
Fan Art
freshly shaven.
inspired by joaquin phoenix in joker: folie à deux. pic.twitter.com/iu5YsxPSfR— AP (@cinnamonpepsi) December 11, 2022
Finally, this first look at Pheonix has already inspired some of the earliest fan art for Joker: Folie à Deux.prev