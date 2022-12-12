Joaquin Phoenix Sparks Concerns and Awe for Intense Weight Loss for 'Joker 2'

This weekend, director Todd Phillips shared the very first look at Joaquin Phoenix back in character as Arthur Fleck, a.k.a. the Joker. Production on the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, began this week, and Phillips wasted no time, sharing his first set photo on the very day they got to work. It showed Phoenix shirtless, and some fans were shocked by his extreme weight loss for this role.

Phoenix is known for being a dedicated actor with an intense process, and he has never shied away from drastic changes to his physical appearance to put up a good performance. Phoenix famously lost a lot of weight for the first movie, achieving such an unsustainable physique that the cast and crew planned on not being able to do any reshoots. Still, at 48 years old, some fans worried about the long-term health effects this kind of work could have on Phoenix. In some cases, these concerns also took into consideration Phoenix's mental health, with references to the late Heath Ledger and his experience playing the Joker.

Joker was conceived as a "character study," with a grounded take on the classic DC Comics villain. It stands in a continuity of its own, with no connection to Batman or any other movie franchises. Folie à Deux will be a direct sequel to the 2019 film, finding Arthur Fleck in an asylum where he will be cared for by a doctor played by Lady Gaga. The movie is currently slated to premiere on Oct. 4, 2024.

Although that's a long way off, fans are clearly excited already. Here's a look at what they're saying about Phoenix's appearance so far.