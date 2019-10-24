Diddy Is Changing His Name Again

Old school fans of Diddy know that he started out his career as Puff Daddy, then began to go by P.Diddy, before dropping the “P” and just going by Diddy. Recently, the rapper and busniess mogul — whose real name is Sean John Combs — announced that he would be changing his moniker again, in a post on Twitter.

The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper took to the social media site and tweeted out a video of himself hanging out at the beach and explaining his new title.

“It could come off as corny to some people. I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers,” he said.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

Many people soon responded to his post, with former WWE professional wrestlingmanager Bruce Prichard — who used to go by “Brother Love” — tweeting back, “Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina.”

“Next you’re gonna tell us you want to be Sexual Chocolate – and then s—s really gonna go down,” someone else joked.

The real Brother Love LOOOOOOVES yoooouuuu! But that don’t mean he likes you! @bruceprichard pic.twitter.com/rVqSDs077z — David J. McCutcheon (@ZoopSoul) November 5, 2017

Now, it turns out that he is actuallty changing his name, however, as Rap-Up reports that Combs is attempting to legally change his real name to “Sean Love Combs.”

As long as there no objections, the name change will be announced in a public newspaper — as is required — and, as long as there are no legitimate or valid objections, it will become official.

A few days after his inital post, Diddy took to Twitter again to reveal that his name change annoncement was just a joke that he didn’t realize would get so out of hand.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” he said in a follow-up video. “Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and due there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name.”

😂😂😂 Today, I’ve come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet. pic.twitter.com/ANXouExGhA — Diddy (@Diddy) November 7, 2017

He went on to say that “Brother Love” is “just part of one of my alter egos,” adding, “One of my alter egos is Love.”

