Selena Gomez Adjusts to Life After Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez might have been out at sea when her ex Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, but she still found out about it.

The “Back to You” singer was aboard a yacht sailing around outside New York City Sunday when news broke that her former flame had popped the questions to his new flame, and sources say her reaction was expected.

“Selena was surprised to hear the news, like most people,” one insider told E! News. “It caught her off guard and wasn’t what she was expecting.”

But in the end, the news didn’t affect her mood while she soaked up the sun.

“She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past,” another source said.

And while she was “shocked” to hear Bieber proposed to Baldwin in front of a crowd gathered at Baker’s Bay, a private Bahamian resort, says the source, “She ultimately doesn’t care.”

Many 25-year-olds wouldn’t exactly be thrilled about their ex moving on so soon, especially with Bieber calling his new fiancee “the love his life.” But sources close to Gomez said the last time she and Bieber got back together proved effective at getting her over her love for Bieber.

“Selena is totally over him,” a this source told the outlet. “She had tried again to make it work the last time and it didn’t.”

With her relationship with Bieber in the rearview mirror, the first source added, Gomez is embracing the next chapter of her life, which includes her upcoming album, a fresh slate of movies and maybe a new love.

“At this point, she’s just trying to focus on her own life and her own happiness,” the source said. “She’s not going to get caught up in what he’s doing. She’s found her happy place and is focused on what’s working for her.”

Gomez is reportedly staying far removed from her ex’s personal life. The two former child stars have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since they met in 2009, with drama coming from both sides at every turn.

Despite their past, however, the source added that, “Justin is no longer a topic of conversation in her life.”

“Selena knows that Justin makes rash decisions,” the insider added, “but wishes them both the best.” Should they decide to rush down the aisle before the end of 2018 or tease out every step of a long engagement on Instagram, it makes no difference. Says the source, “She is truly focused on herself.”

Keep doing you, Selena, we’re rooting for you.