Diane Ladd’s Cause of Death Released

Diane Ladd’s cause of death has been revealed two weeks after the Oscar-nominated actress died on Nov. 3 at the age of 89.

Ladd’s cause of death was determined to be chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, according to the death certificate obtained by PEOPLE Monday, with longtime interstitial lung disease and esophageal dysmotility listed as contributing conditions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Diane Ladd attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “Isle Of Hope” screening and Q&A at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Hypoxemic respiratory failure happens when there is not enough oxygen in the blood, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and is often caused by a lung condition. Interstitial lung disease causes inflammation and scarring in the lungs, damaging the tissues between the small air sacs in your lungs and the blood vessels around them, which makes it harder to move oxygen out of the lungs and into the body. Esophageal dysmotility is defined as when the esophagus doesn’t move food and liquid to the stomach as it should

Ladd’s daughter, Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern, announced the death of her mother on Nov. 3 with a statement to PEOPLE. “My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Calif.,” Dern, 58, said at the time.

“She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created,” Dern added. “We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Diane Ladd and Laura Dern attend SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ladd was a prolific actress, earning three Oscar nominations and three Emmy nominations during her 70-year career. She’s best known for the 1974 film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (and the TV sitcom Alice that followed) as well as 1990’s Wild at Heart and 1991’s Rambling Rose.

Ladd’s ex-husband, veteran actor Bruce Dern, also paid tribute to his former wife. The two were married from 1960 to 1969 and welcomed daughter Laura together.

“Diane was a tremendous actress,” Bruce, 89, told PEOPLE, adding, “She was a great value as a decades-long board member of [SAG-AFTRA], giving a real actress’ point of view.”

“She lived a good life. She saw everything the way it was. She was a great teammate to her fellow actors. She was funny, clever, gracious,” he continued, adding, “But most importantly to me, she was a wonderful mother to our incredible wunderkind daughter. And for that I will be forever grateful to her.”