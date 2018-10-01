Derek Jeter’s Wife Spotted Sporting Baby Bump in New York City

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah seem to be gearing up to become parents for the second time, as the model was spotted rocking an apparent baby bump during an outing with her husband in New York City on Friday.

The couple was seen holding hands as they walked on the street, with Hannah wearing a figure-hugging black dress that showed off her bump, along with a green silk bomber jacket and loafers.

By her side, Jeter looked casual in a blue pullover sweater, jeans and white sneakers.

On Thursday, the Jeters attended the 22nd Annual #Turn2Gala, which supports Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation. Hannah wore a black blazer-inspired dress with gold buttons, with her bump not quite as noticeable at the evening’s event as it was during her outing on Friday.

Last night we raised more than $1 million at the 22nd Annual #Turn2Gala, which will support our programs and help to improve the lives of young people. Thanks to all who helped us make this year’s event so special! #VincentLimousine pic.twitter.com/MTlb3kfaWW — Turn 2 Foundation (@JeterTurn2) September 28, 2018

On the red carpet at the gala, Derek spoke to Extra and shared that he and Hannah would be expanding their family in the future.

“Yeah, there’s a few more….you’re slick! I see that!” the former MLB star said.

Jeter and Hannah married in July 2016 and welcomed daughter Bella Raine in August 2017, with Jeter telling Extra that fatherhood has been “awesome.”

“Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever,” he said.

Hannah announced her first pregnancy with an article for The Players’ Tribune, sharing that she and her husband want their children’s lives to be as normal as possible.

“They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation,” the 28-year-old wrote. “They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

“Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways,” she continued. “We’ll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world. We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won’t settle for less.”

