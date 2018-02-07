Derek Hough Grateful His ‘Love’ Hayley Erbert Is Safe After ‘DWTS’ Tour Bus Crash

Derek Hough isn’t taking anything about his relationship with Hayley Erbert for granted after the Dancing with the Stars Live! tour bus was involved in a fatal 70-vehicle pile-up in Iowa Monday.

No one inside the bus, possibly including troupe dancer Erbert, sustained anything more than minor injuries, for which the former DWTS pro took to Instagram to give thanks.

“I’m so thankful my love is safe,” he captioned a photo of them posing during sister Julianne Hough‘s July 8 wedding to NHL player Brooks Laich. “To my DWTS family. I love you all and I am so glad you are all safe after such a terrible accident. Be strong, be safe and I will see you very soon.”

Monday’s crash occurred as the bus was headed towards Ames, Iowa when it crashed on I-35 southbound, KCCI reporter Hannah Hilyard reported.

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News that the accident involved at least one fatality. Five people were critically injured.

The Stephens Auditorium staff also confirmed the show’s cancellation.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” the statement reads.

“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the statement added.

Other Dancing with the Stars cast members and alum also weighed in.

Fellow professional dancer Sasha Farber tweeted that he and fiancee Emma Slater are safe following the tragic crash.

“Thank you so much for all the sweet messages @EmmaSlaterDance and myself are ok,” he wrote.

Fan-favorite dancer Witney Carson, who dropped out of the tour for family health reasons, tweeted, “So glad everyone on the @DWTSLiveTour is safe – my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible accident 💔 love you guys.”