Dennis Day: Body Found at Missing Disney Mouseketeer’s Home

A body was found at the home of original Mouseketeer Dennis Day, who has been missing for more than eight months.

The human remains have not been identified and the investigation is reportedly ongoing.

“On Thursday, April 4, 2019, the Medford Assault and Death Investigation Unit (MADIU) was contacted by the Phoenix Police Department after human remains were discovered at 510 Pine Street in Phoenix, Oregon,” Captain Tim Fox, spokesperson for Oregon State Police told USA TODAY in a statement.

The 76-year-old performer was a Mouseketeer for two years back in the mid 1950s and was among the most famous child actors of his time. The actor is remembered for his dancing and singing, wearing the iconic mouse-ear beanie.

Back in February, Day made headlines after he was reported missing since July 2018, with his family not knowing about it until the saw the news on television in January.

“He saw it on the news broadcast and called us immediately,” Day’s sister Nelda Adkins told NBC at the time. “I called Phoenix Police Department the very next day, and we’ve been working on it ever since. The whole family got in on it.”

USA Today reports Day “vanished” from Phoenix, Oregon, in July and left behind his cat and dog, as well as his partner of more than 45 years, Ernest Caswell, who suffers from dementia-related memory problems and now lives in assisted care.

“Ernie was in the hospital at that time, and he realized Dennis hadn’t come to visit him in a few weeks” Adkins told Dateline. “So he had someone from the hospital call the police and report Dennis as missing.”

Adkins said in February that police had not contacted Day’s family, who reside in California, until six months after his disappearance, because they had no record of close family other than Caswell, who was unable to provide the information due to his condition.

The home had been previously searched, along with local cemeteries and canals, but there was no sign of Day. Police also found Day’s car about 200 miles away on the Oregon coast in the possession of two strangers who claimed Day had let them borrow it. After searching the vehicle, authorities found no sign of foul play.

At the time, Adkins told USA Today that she feared the worst for her brother.

“The way it looks now, unless we find a body, we’re not going to find him,” she said.