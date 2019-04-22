Denise Richards Posts Photo of Hubby Aaron Phypers in Bed, and Fans Definitely Have Thoughts

If there’s one thing Denise Richards fans know, it’s that she’s not shy. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an intimate shot of husband Aaron Phypers on Instagram over the weekend, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the black-and-white photo of a seemingly naked Phypers, he relaxes in bed with a sheet over the lower half of his body.

“[Husband Appreciation Day] Love u to pieces [Aaron Phypers],” Richards captioned the steamy snap followed by the hashtags, “partner in crime, soul mate, and husband.”

Plenty of Richards’ half a million Instagram followers took to the comments section to react to the photo.

“Girl get back in that bed…” one person wrote with a winky-face emoji.

“I appreciate your husband too! #DAMN,” another wrote.

“I can clearly see the pieces,” someone else said.

“Am I the only one that zoomed in 👀 on this pic ?” one said.

“Holy Beefcake,” someone else drooled.

The snap comes a few weeks after the actress revealed on a March episode of RHOBH that Phypers is well-endowed.

“He has a very big penis,” Richards told castmates Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards while out to dinner with them and Phypers, who was clearly embarrassed by his wife’s endorsement.

In a confessional, she said, “I never took a f—ing ruler to it, but he does have a big penis. I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

Throughout the episode, she continued to discuss the subject, and at one point Kyle Richards joked, “If I had a dollar for every time Denise said ‘penis,’ my dinner would be paid for tonight.”

Denise announced in August that she joined the cast of RHOBH for season 8. A month later, she and Phypers married in a last-minute ceremony in Malibu. Their wedding was showcased on RHOBH, where fans got to see Richards plan a wedding in less than a week.

“I was just like f— it, let’s do it,” she admitted to the cameras. “As a little girl, I knew when I got married that I wanted to have something really fancy and beautiful, but I’ve had the big Hollywood wedding before…the wedding was much better than the marriage.”

Richards previously was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006; they share daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. She is also the mother of daughter Eloise, 7. Phypers was previously married to Nicollette Sheridan from 2015 to 2018.

She said she doesn’t hold a grudge against Sheen, and still invited him to the wedding.

“No matter what’s gone down between Charlie and I, I invited Charlie to everything having to do with the kids and I,” the Wild Things actress said. “Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care. It’s just, it is what it is.”

RHOBH airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.