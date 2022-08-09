Johnny Depp Reportedly Lands Huge New Deal as Face of Dior Following Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has reportedly landed a huge new deal as the face of Dior, following his recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to TMZ, sources close to the situation have stated that Depp "just signed back with Dior to be the face of their Sauvage men's scent." The deal is said to be a multi-year contract potentially worth millions.

The new deal reportedly came together after one of Depp's recent concerts with rock legend Jeff Beck. The musical collaborators were in Paris for a show which was attended by Dior executives and famed fashion photographer Greg Williams, per TMZ. The outlet's source claims that Depp did a photo shoot with Williams before the concert, and snapped some more images afterward. The content will reportedly be used in an upcoming Dior advertising campaign. Notably, Depp first signed with the company back in 2015 and has been the face of Sauvage since, as the company has stuck by his side through his many controversies over the past few years.

The new deal with Dior comes a little over two months after the end of Depp and Heard's trial. On Wednesday, June 2, the trial jury delivered their verdict, ruling that the actress defamed her ex in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which he was not explicitly named. In her first statement after the ruling, Heard wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she continued. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.," Heard added. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly." The actress and her legal team stated that they plan to appeal the verdict, which they since have.