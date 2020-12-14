Demi Rose Photos: All Her December Snaps So Far

It's been a busy month already for Demi Rose Mawby, judging by her Instagram posts so far. The fan-favorite model has been posting frequent updates in December, showing her work, her relaxing down-time and her continued travels around the world.

Mawby is one of Instagram's top models with over 15.3 million followers. Her carefully curated feed sometimes goes days or weeks without a standard post, but in December of 2020 she has been hard at work. Mawby has made promotional posts for Pretty Little Things — the company that she frequently partners with — has shown off her trip to Africa, and has worn everything from athleisure to swimwear. Fans have loved every second of it, judging by the comments.

Mawby is a 25-year-old model originally from England, known for some romantic entanglements with famous rappers like Tyga. She has since moved around the world, including Miami, Florida and Ibiza, Spain. She travels often for photoshoots as well, and to complicate matters, Mawby moved in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

None of that has slowed down her social media output, however. Mawby is one of the most famous "influencers" on Instagram, with a massive audience to maintain. Here is a look at how she kept their attention this month.