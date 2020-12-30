Demi Rose: All the Model's Best Photos of 2020

British Model Demi Rose Mawby has a massive fanbase on social media considering that her Instagram profile tops 15 million followers. People routinely check the timeline to see her on adventures around the world and the outfits she dons for each journey. Rose sometimes channels video game characters but also unveils her takes on popular film franchises. Every time she posts a set of photos, the fans respond with a flurry of comments.

As a professional model, Rose has traveled to exciting and exotic locations. She spent time in the Maldives, the Middle East and Africa while posing in a variety of settings. She also provided constant updates for followers on social media. Rose posted countless photos and videos that showed her posing for the camera in multiple outfits, as well as enjoying moments between each take. Here are some of her best photos from 2020.