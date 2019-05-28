Demi Moore Reveals Throwback ’70s Ab Photo

Actress Demi Moore recently revealed a throwback photo of herself from the ’70s that shows of her ab section.

Moore, who was born in 1962 and would have 13 or 14 years old at the time, is wearing a yellow top and pink shorts in the picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her followers have since commented on the photo, with most complimenting the actress on her lifelong “gorgeous” looks.

“You don’t age,you just get prettier,” one fan said. “I wanna know your secret to staying young.”

“You really don’t look that different. Gorgeous thru and thru,” another person wrote.

“Literally the prettiest girl ever,” someone else commented.

“Gorgeous and silly then more sexy an gorgeous women now,” one other person said.

Her daughter Tallulah — whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis — also commented on the post saying that her mom looks like “The tiniest baby” in the photo.

Fans are going to get a lot more insight into Moore’s past when she releases her memoir, Inside Out, later this year.

Moore’s publisher Harper Collins recently issued a press release on her upcoming autobiography, saying, “Throughout her rise to fame and during some of the most pivotal moments of her life, Moore battled addiction, body image issues, and childhood trauma that would follow her for years – all while juggling a skyrocketing career, celebrity status, and raising a family.”

“In this emotionally charged memoir, she opens up about her career and personal life – laying bare her defining tumultuous relationship with her mother, her marriages, her struggles balancing stardom with motherhood, and her journey toward open-heartedness,” the publisher added. “Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender – as well as resilience: a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

View this post on Instagram Tomorrow! Cover revealed tomorrow Book comes out Sept 24th 2019 #thisisreallyhappening A post shared by Demi Moore (@moore2d) on May 21, 2019 at 9:34pm PDT

Inside Out is scheduled to be released on Sept. 24, and can currently be pre-ordered online through various retailers and online outlets.