Demi Moore and Emma Heming Defend Tallulah Willis From Body Shamers

Tallulah Willis has "mama bears" Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis on her side after the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis exposed some of the cruel social media messages she says she's received from body shamers amid her battle with body dysmorphia. Tallulah, who has spoken candidly in the past about her body image journey, began her Instagram post Tuesday by noting how "important" it is to share that these kinds of interactions are going on.

"I think it's important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin," she wrote. "It felt really important to show you this, that this happens. I'm very thankful I've gotten to a place where I don't become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part). I love you and I like you – myself, buuskis included!" Accompanying her message were screenshots of what appear to be direct messages Tallulah has received of people commenting negative things about her body.

Moore, who shares Tallulah and her sisters – 34-year-old Rumer Willis and 31-year-old Scout Willis – with her Die Hard actor ex, was quick to comment on her daughter's post, writing, "I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!" Heming Willis, who has been Tallulah's step-mother for 14 years, also commented, "I'm so sorry Tallulah. You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is."

Tallulah previously shared a glimpse of her body dysmorphia journey back in 2021, saying that she took a long time to accept not looking more like her famous mother."Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change," she wrote alongside photos with the G.I. Jane actress. "B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis'] twin since birth – I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you)." She added, "You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides."