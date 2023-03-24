Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Renew Vows in Throwback Video Shot by Ex-Wife Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming are celebrating 14 years of marriage. To mark the occasion, Heming posted a throwback video from their vow renewal ceremony in 2019, per TooFab. Interestingly enough, the person who captured their renewal ceremony on film was none other than Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Heming shared a video from the celebration and noted in her caption that Moore was their "videographer" for the day. The rest of the Willis family had their own roles in the ceremony, as Rumer and Scout Willis performed during the occasion. Willis and Heming's two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, were the flower girls. Alongside the video, which was set to Coldplay's "Fix You," Heming reflected on making memories with her husband. As fans know, Willis and Heming celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary amid ongoing health struggles that the actor has been battling.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said "I do" back in 2009. I'm so happy we did," she wrote. "Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to."

Heming's throwback video comes amid a difficult time for the Willis family. The Die Hard star celebrated his 68th birthday recently, and the occasion came amid his health battle with frontotemporal dementia. On Instagram, Heming reflected on how this was her husband's first birthday since his dementia diagnosis and that it was a bittersweet day for the family as a result. She said in a video, "Today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it's important that you see all sides of this."

Heming went on to say that fans have told her that she is "so strong" and that they "don't know how you do it," but she noted that she doesn't have a choice in the matter. She added, "I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this." Heming continued, "Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing. But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."