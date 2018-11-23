Demi Lovato Wishes Fans Happy Thanksgiving While in Post-Rehab Recovery

Demi Lovato is celebrating Thanksgiving along with the rest of us.

The singer, who has been quiet on social media since her July overdose, shared an image of a Thanksgiving meal on her Instagram Story on Thursday, captioning it, “Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo appeared several Thanksgiving favorites, like turkey, stuffing, gravy and green beans.

Lovato, 25, has used social media sparingly since her overdose in July. She did break her silence earlier this month to encourage her followers to vote in the midterm elections, sharing a photo of herself at the polls in a ballot booth.

“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and #VOTE!!!!” she captioned the image.

Lovato also recently clapped back at a fan in a since-deleted comment after the fan made remarks about her “rotten” team. The fan tweeted, “It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years, she’s surrounded by people who care only about her money and she does not see it.”

The fan then shared that tweet on Instagram, and captioned it, “the demi team is so rotten and [Lovato] does not realize it, needs a total change, mainly from dancers pretending to be friends.”

The post caught Lovato’s attention, and she wrote: “You have no idea what you’re talking about.” She also added in another comment, “True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.”

The “Dani” mentioned in the fan’s post is Danielle Martin, who worked as Lovato’s personal trainer and fitness coach and told Radar Online last week that she was fired for “speaking up for her.”

“Pretty sad. I did nothing but empower her. Nothing bad to say,” Martin said. “The people around her I’m sure were happy to run to her. They told her I was taking the situation and making it all about me. I’d never do that. Not ever. I was standing up for her. That’s all.”

Lovato spent nearly two weeks in the hospital following her overdose in late July, then three months in a rehab facility. She is reportedly now splitting time between her mother Dianna De La Garza‘s home and a sober living facility. As she slowly returns to the spotlight, she is continuing her time away from work for the rest of the year and reportedly planning a big return in 2019.

“As of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year,” a source told Us Weekly. “Demi will come back hard in 2019.”