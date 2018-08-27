Demi Lovato Targeted by Burglars While in Rehab

Demi Lovato’s California home was allegedly a target for burglars following her July hospitalization for an overdose.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, Demi Lovato‘s Hollywood Hills home was the target of a burglary scheme that was uncovered by police. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly became aware of a plan by a group of would be burglars that were targeting a number of homes in the area, including both average citizens and celebrities like Lovato, after they discovered the group’s electronic communications.

It is not known if any homes were burglarized, but it is reported that the thieves were arrested before they could make any further plans to target Lovato’s home. The LAPD also increased security around the California home to prevent it from becoming a target while the singer is seeking treatment following her July 24 overdose.

The arrests reportedly happened shortly after it was revealed that Lovato had entered an out-of-state rehab facility following her release from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, where she had been admitted on July 24 and remained for more than a week while she recovered.

The “Skyscraper” singer, who had been found unresponsive and had to be revived with Narcan, had reportedly “freebased Oxycodone on tin foil” with Brandon Johnson, who alleged that he brought the drugs with him to Lovato’s home after she texted him at around four in the morning. The “after market pills” were allegedly laced with fentanyl, though Johnson claimed that neither he nor Lovato were aware of that before taking the drugs, however, he alleged that Lovato was aware of the risks associated with taking “after market pills.”

Although the 25-year-old Grammy nominated artist, who has been vocal about her struggles in the past, has remained relatively quiet on social media since the incident, she did publicly address her fans with an Instagram statement earlier this month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote.

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she continued, concluding the message by promising that she would “keep fighting.”

After being discharged from the hospital, Lovato entered an out-of-state rehab facility, though she left it shortly after to instead seek treatment in Chicago from a psychiatrist who specializes in sobriety and mental health.