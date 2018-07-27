Demi Lovato Struggled With Body Image Before Apparent Overdose, Source Says

Demi Lovato was reportedly tormented by body image issues in the months before her apparent overdose.

The singer, who had been traveling as part of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, was concerned about “looking great” for her performances, according to the source, who adds that Lovato was “feeling self conscious” about her weight.

“Three weeks ago, a close friend of Demi’s tried to sit down and talk to her. They were so worried,” a source told Entertainment Tonight regarding Lovato’s relapse after six years of sobriety. “They wanted to help her slow down and live a cleaner lifestyle, but all she cared about was her weight gain.”

“She didn’t want to talk about her drug or alcohol use, she wanted to discuss dieting. Demi started gaining weight in the last few months and her friends knew she was partying way too much and was in a terrible place,” the source added. “Demi is very self-conscious about her weight and she puts added pressure on herself to look great because she feels that it’s what the public and her fans expect, but she wasn’t willing to give up partying for weight loss.”

The source added that people closes to the singer “saw this OD coming.”

Lovato was taken to an L.A. area hospital Tuesday after she was found unconscious and revived with Narcan, medication that counteracts the effects of opioids.

Three days later, the singer is still in the hospital recovering from the incident, but reportedly intends to seek treatment in a rehabilitation facility following her release from the hospital.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday.

Another source told E! News that the hospitalization was a “huge wake-up call” and Lovato is “very grateful to be alive.”

“She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs,” the E! News source said.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with mental health and eating disorders in the past. She first entered rehab at the age of 18, completing her inpatient treatment for “emotional and physical issues” in January 2011.

She later revealed in various interviews and in her documentary, Simply Complicated, that she struggled with bulimia and was self-medicating with drugs like cocaine and alcohol.