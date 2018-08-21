Demi Lovato’s Sister ‘Thanking God’ Singer Is Still Alive in Birthday Tribute

Demi Lovato’s younger sister Madison De La Garza shared a heartfelt message with Lovato’s fans on the singer’s 26th birthday, and thanked God that her sister is still alive.

“Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead I get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support – without all of these people I wouldn’t have my big sister anymore,” De La Garza, 16, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself as a baby with her older sister.

“I’ve been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I’m trying to sleep, because those are the things I’m thankful for today,” she continued. “They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister – not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she’s been described as in the media – she’s a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday.”

De La Garza is also an actress, best known for her role on Desperate Housewvies. She and Lovato have the same mother, Dianna De La Garza.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on July 24, when she was found unconscious in her home. Paramedics used Narcan to reverse the effects of the opioid overdose. Earlier this week, sources said Lovato overdosed on Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, the same drug responsible for the deaths of Prince in 2016 and Lil Peep in 2017.

The “Skyscraper” singer canceled her remaining tour dates and has reportedly chosen an “aggressive” rehab to get sober again.

“The rehab she is in is much more drill sergeant-esque,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s not nurturing. At places like Promises, you live on the beach and go horseback riding. That’s not what Demi needs to put her in check.”

Lovato was sober for six years before she revealed in the song “Sober” that she relapsed earlier this year.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” Lovato wrote in a statement on Aug. 5. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

She went on to write, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

