Demi Lovato Shows off Her Fangirl Powers at Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas Show

Demi Lovato was all smiles when she got to hang out with her gal-pal Christina Aguilera after Aguilera’s The Xperience residency show in Las Vegas.

Lovato — who has stayed out of the limelight since her overdose — showed some serious girl power love with all of her fans.

“The f—ing queen herself,” she captioned in their selfie photo. “A PERFECT, perfect show.. couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and wa so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty.”

She continued by saying she was “honored” to call the pop sensation a friend.

On her way to the concert, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared clips on her Insta story of her and her girlfriends singing all the Aguilera songs to get you ready for such a show. She also didn’t hesitate to share how big of a fangirl she is of Aguilera — after all, she is a 90’s baby!

She’s not just a fangirl though, Lovato was also featured in Aguilera’s single “Fall In Line” which allowed the two to perform on stage together at the Billboard Music Awards that year.

Lovato fans are excited to see the beauty back at it after a long year of recovery after the singer was rushed to the hospital after law enforcement found her unconscious at her Hollywood home after an apparent drug overdose. She was given Narcan to revitalize her — which is an emergency drug used when someone has overdosed on a narcotic.

One source said when the “Confident” singer relapsed after years of sobriety, one of her friends kept Narcan on hand in case of an incident like this.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover,” the source stated.

Since then, Lovato entered rehab and has stayed out of the public eye as much as possible and appears to be in good spirits.