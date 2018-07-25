Demi Lovato Shared Striking Selfie Hours Before Hospitalization

Demi Lovato was transported to a hospital in Los Angeles from her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, July 24 after a reported overdose, and the singer is now awake and with her family, according to a statement from her spokesperson.

Just hours before, the pop star had used Instagram to share a selfie, with the 25-year-old posing in a bathroom with a fully made up face and her newly blonde hair down in loose curls.

Lovato offered no caption, letting the image speak for itself.

After the news of Lovato’s overdose broke, fans began commenting on the photo to wish the singer well and let her know they were thinking of her.

“Demi, you are a warrior,” one fan wrote. “It’s okay not to be okay. You’re not alone. We love you and support you.”

“My idol and inspiration,” shared another. “I will never leave your side no matter how hard you fall. Love you so so much.”

They also posted messages of strength.

“Get better, be that strong woman that you are!!!,” one wrote.

“Stay strong for yourself, for your family, for your fans,” shared another. “Hope you’ll get well soon.”

The Jonas Brothers, who have long been friends with the star, also voiced their support on Twitter.

“Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now,” Joe Jonas wrote. “She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi.”

Nick Jonas tweeted that he was “reeling at the news” of Lovato’s overdose.

Kevin Jonas wrote that he was sending prayers.

The singer’s spokesperson shared on Tuesday evening that Lovato was awake.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy,” they said in a statement.

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard